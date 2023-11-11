The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) and the first-ranked scoring defense will visit the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) and the sixth-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Nittany Lions are 4.5-point underdogs. The point total is set at 45.5 for the game.

Michigan owns the 43rd-ranked offense this year (424.2 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking first with just 231.4 yards allowed per game. Things have been positive for Penn State on both offense and defense, as it is compiling 40.2 points per game (sixth-best) and allowing only 11.9 points per game (third-best).

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Michigan vs Penn State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -4.5 -110 -110 45.5 -105 -115 -210 +170

Michigan Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Wolverines have been top-25 over the last three games with 227.7 total yards allowed per game (eighth-best). They haven't fared as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 443 total yards per game (-18-worst).

In addition to a top-25 scoring offense over the last three games (fourth-best with 47.3 points per game), the Wolverines also sport a top-25 scoring defense (best with 6.7 points allowed per game) during that time frame.

Over the last three contests, Michigan has been firing on all cylinders in terms of passing. During that three-game stretch, it ranks 16th-best with 312 passing yards per game and 19th-best on defense with 139 passing yards allowed per contest.

The last three games have seen the Wolverines' rushing offense struggle, ranking -23-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (131 per game). They rank 29th on the other side of the ball (88.7 rushing yards surrendered per contest).

Over their last three games, the Wolverines have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Michigan's past three contests have gone over the total.

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan's ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-4.

Michigan has hit the over in five of its eight games with a set total (62.5%).

Michigan has been favored on the moneyline a total of eight times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Michigan has played in eight games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter and won each of them.

The Wolverines have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this matchup.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has racked up 2,134 yards (237.1 ypg) on 156-of-206 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 137 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has racked up 649 yards on 126 carries while finding paydirt 16 times as a runner.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 74 times for 232 yards (25.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 225 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 36 receptions for 589 yards (65.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 24 passes for 422 yards (46.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colston Loveland's 27 receptions have yielded 419 yards and four touchdowns.

Josaiah Stewart paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has five TFL and 23 tackles.

Junior Colson, Michigan's top tackler, has 50 tackles and two TFL this year.

Mike Sainristil has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 22 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

