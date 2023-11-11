The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0), with the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the country, will square off against the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) and their third-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Wolverines are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Penn State matchup.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Michigan vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-4.5) 45.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-4.5) 45.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Michigan vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Michigan has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

Penn State is 6-2-0 ATS this year.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225 To Win the Big Ten -125 Bet $125 to win $100

