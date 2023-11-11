Michigan vs. Penn State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0), with the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the country, will square off against the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) and their third-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Wolverines are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Penn State matchup.
Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Michigan vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-4.5)
|45.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-4.5)
|45.5
|-215
|+176
Michigan vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Michigan has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.
- Penn State is 6-2-0 ATS this year.
Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|To Win the Big Ten
|-125
|Bet $125 to win $100
