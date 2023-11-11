Big Ten opponents match up when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) and the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Beaver Stadium.

Michigan has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank fifth-best in scoring offense (40.7 points per game) and best in scoring defense (6.7 points allowed per game). Things have been positive for Penn State on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up 40.2 points per game (seventh-best) and surrendering only 11.9 points per game (third-best).

We will go deep into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

Venue: Beaver Stadium

Michigan vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Michigan Penn State 424.2 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (69th) 231.4 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.4 (2nd) 167.1 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.2 (43rd) 257.1 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.8 (77th) 6 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (1st) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (3rd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has racked up 2,134 yards (237.1 ypg) on 156-of-206 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 137 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 126 times for 649 yards (72.1 per game), scoring 16 times.

Donovan Edwards has collected 232 yards on 74 attempts, scoring two times. He's caught 24 passes for 225 yards (25 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's 589 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has registered 36 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has put up a 422-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes on 38 targets.

Colston Loveland has compiled 27 receptions for 419 yards, an average of 46.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar leads Penn State with 1,895 yards on 181-of-288 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 100 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Kaytron Allen has rushed 119 times for 573 yards, with four touchdowns.

Nicholas Singleton has run for 480 yards across 121 carries, scoring seven touchdowns. He's chipped in with 19 catches for 148 yards and one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 645 receiving yards (71.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 51 catches on 77 targets with four touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has totaled 233 receiving yards (25.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Tyler Warren's 23 grabs (on 35 targets) have netted him 216 yards (24 ypg) and six touchdowns.

