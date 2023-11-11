Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) when they host the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 31.5 points. The contest's over/under is set at 47.5.

Ohio State ranks 33rd in points scored this season (32.8 points per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking second-best in the FBS with 10.7 points allowed per game. Michigan State has been struggling offensively, ranking 11th-worst in the FBS with 18.2 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 26.6 points per contest (74th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Ohio State vs Michigan State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -31.5 100 -120 47.5 -105 -115 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on Michigan State vs. Ohio State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Michigan State Recent Performance

The Spartans are really playing poorly right now offensively, gaining 258.7 yards per game in their past three games (-111-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 386.7 (79th-ranked).

The Spartans are -119-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (10.7 per game) and -52-worst in points allowed (31.0).

In its past three games, Michigan State has thrown for 185.0 yards per game (-47-worst in the nation), and conceded 228.7 in the air (-20-worst).

The Spartans are -114-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (73.7), and -15-worst in rushing yards allowed (158.0).

Over their last three games, the Spartans have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Michigan State has hit the over twice.

Week 11 Big Ten Betting Trends

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State is 3-4-1 against the spread this year.

Michigan State has hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

Michigan State has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won once.

Michigan State has a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least on the moneyline.

Bet on Michigan State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has compiled 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 156 times for 659 yards (73.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has racked up 93 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has collected 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 436 (48.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 59 times and has two touchdowns.

Tre Mosley has caught 28 passes and compiled 288 receiving yards (32.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaron Glover's 28 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 261 yards.

Aaron Brule has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 6.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

Cal Haladay is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 63 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Jaden Mangham leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.