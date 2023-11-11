Our projection model predicts the Penn State Nittany Lions will take down the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Beaver Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Michigan vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (+4.5) Over (45.5) Penn State 25, Michigan 24

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolverines a 67.7% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Wolverines are 4-4-0 this year.

Michigan is 4-4 ATS when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

The Wolverines have played eight games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

Michigan games average 49.4 total points per game this season, 3.9 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Nittany Lions games have hit the over in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The average over/under for Penn State games this year is 1.8 more points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Wolverines vs. Nittany Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 40.7 6.7 36.7 7.2 48.7 5.7 Penn State 40.2 11.9 45.6 9.2 33.5 15.3

