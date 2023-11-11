Lucas Raymond will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Detroit Red Wings face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Raymond against the Blue Jackets, we have lots of info to help.

Lucas Raymond vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Raymond has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 16:50 on the ice per game.

In four of 14 games this year, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of 14 games this year, Raymond has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Raymond has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Raymond goes over his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Raymond going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 4 10 Points 5 4 Goals 2 6 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.