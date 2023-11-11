Will Justin Holl Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 11?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Justin Holl a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Holl stats and insights
- Holl is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (zero shots).
- Holl has no points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.
Holl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|3
|0
|3
|16:12
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|W 4-0
|10/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 6-4
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
