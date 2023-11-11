For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Jeff Petry a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Petry stats and insights

  • Petry is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Petry has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:45 Home W 5-4
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1
10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:31 Away W 5-2
10/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:32 Home W 6-3
10/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-4
10/12/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:05 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.