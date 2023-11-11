Big 12 foes match up when the Houston Cougars (4-5) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

Houston ranks 74th in total offense (381 yards per game) and 108th in total defense (415.8 yards allowed per game) this year. Cincinnati ranks 79th in the FBS with 25.3 points per game on offense, and it ranks 92nd with 28.3 points ceded per contest on defense.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Houston vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Houston Cincinnati 381 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (27th) 415.8 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (65th) 118 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.4 (5th) 263 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.9 (69th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 2,302 yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 254 yards (28.2 ypg) on 98 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has 350 rushing yards on 74 carries with three touchdowns.

Sam Brown has hauled in 53 receptions for 764 yards (84.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has put up a 435-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes on 47 targets.

Matthew Golden's 38 receptions have turned into 404 yards and six touchdowns.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,818 yards on 155-of-255 passing with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 446 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner is his team's leading rusher with 138 carries for 756 yards, or 84 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Xzavier Henderson has hauled in 631 receiving yards on 46 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Braden Smith has put up a 469-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 33 passes on 53 targets.

Chamon Metayer's 26 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

