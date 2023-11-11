The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) host an SEC showdown against the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (sixth-best with 493.4 yards per game) and total defense (eighth-best with 282.2 yards allowed per game) this year. Ole Miss' offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 38.8 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 22.9 points per game, which ranks 45th.

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Georgia Ole Miss 493.4 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 478.9 (14th) 282.2 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.7 (59th) 167.6 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (36th) 325.9 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.7 (13th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 2,721 yards (302.3 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 72.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 112 times for 632 yards (70.2 per game), scoring eight times.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 58 times for 295 yards (32.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 41 catches for 566 yards (62.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Dominic Lovett has put up a 398-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes on 50 targets.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's 21 catches have turned into 359 yards and two touchdowns.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has put up 2,467 passing yards, or 274.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has tossed 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 37.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner seven times.

Quinshon Judkins has rushed for 793 yards on 169 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground.

Ulysses Bentley IV has run for 388 yards across 67 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Tre Harris' 749 receiving yards (83.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 38 receptions on 62 targets with seven touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has collected 627 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 44 receptions.

Dayton Wade's 56 targets have resulted in 40 grabs for 602 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Ole Miss gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.