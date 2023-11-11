The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) square off against a fellow ACC foe when they host the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State has the 36th-ranked defense this season (332.7 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 17th-best with a tally of 457.2 yards per game. Miami (FL) ranks 38th in the FBS with 32.1 points per game on offense, and it ranks 30th with 20 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Florida State Miami (FL) 457.2 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.9 (36th) 332.7 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.4 (17th) 164.4 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.6 (40th) 292.8 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.3 (42nd) 5 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (123rd) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,459 yards (273.2 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 190 rushing yards on 64 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 671 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 197 yards (21.9 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 44 times for 283 yards (31.4 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 137 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Keon Coleman's 538 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 61 times and has collected 38 catches and nine touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has reeled in 25 passes while averaging 46.1 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell's 31 catches are good enough for 365 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has recored 2,057 passing yards, or 228.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.7% of his passes and has tossed 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Henry Parrish Jr. has rushed 77 times for 469 yards, with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has collected 379 yards (on 75 carries) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 683 receiving yards (75.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 60 receptions on 79 targets with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has caught 41 passes and compiled 554 receiving yards (61.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Colbie Young's 48 targets have resulted in 36 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns.

