The Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) host the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) at George Gervin GameAbove Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

Georgia Southern (15-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 10.8% more often than Eastern Michigan (13-16-0) last year.

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Michigan 72.2 140.6 80.8 147.5 151.2 Georgia Southern 68.4 140.6 66.7 147.5 135.2

Additional Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the Eastern Michigan Eagles put up 72.2 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 66.7 the Georgia Southern Eagles allowed.

Eastern Michigan went 9-8 against the spread and 6-13 overall last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Michigan 13-16-0 13-16-0 Georgia Southern 15-12-0 13-14-0

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Michigan Georgia Southern 6-7 Home Record 12-4 2-13 Away Record 3-11 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

