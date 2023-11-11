Saturday's game that pits the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at George Gervin GameAbove Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-72 in favor of Georgia Southern. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 75, Eastern Michigan 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia Southern (-2.7)

Georgia Southern (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

On offense, Eastern Michigan was the 162nd-ranked team in the nation (72.2 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was second-worst (80.8 points conceded per game).

The Eastern Michigan Eagles were the 10th-worst team in the country in rebounds per game (27.8) and 332nd in rebounds conceded (34.0) last season.

Last season, Eastern Michigan was worst in the country in assists at 9.6 per game.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles were 299th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.2 per game) and 312th in 3-point percentage (31.6%) last year.

Eastern Michigan gave up 8.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 322nd and 219th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, Eastern Michigan attempted 66.7% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.3% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 76.1% of Eastern Michigan's buckets were 2-pointers, and 23.9% were 3-pointers.

