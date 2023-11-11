The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-2.5) 145.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-2.5) 146.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Eastern Michigan compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Eastern Michigan Eagles had an ATS record of 11-12.

Georgia Southern compiled a 15-12-0 ATS record last year.

The Georgia Southern Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.