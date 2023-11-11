The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) go up against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eastern Michigan Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Georgia Southern Eagles gave up to their opponents (42.4%).

Eastern Michigan compiled a 6-14 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Georgia Southern Eagles ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eastern Michigan Eagles ranked 302nd.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles' 72.2 points per game last year were 5.5 more points than the 66.7 the Georgia Southern Eagles gave up.

When it scored more than 66.7 points last season, Eastern Michigan went 6-13.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Michigan put up fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than away (74) last season.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles allowed fewer points at home (75.1 per game) than on the road (84.4) last season.

Eastern Michigan knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than on the road (32.6%).

