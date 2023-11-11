How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) go up against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- South Alabama vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Old Dominion vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Appalachian State vs Northern Illinois (4:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Ohio vs Cleveland State (6:00 PM ET | November 11)
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Georgia Southern Eagles gave up to their opponents (42.4%).
- Eastern Michigan compiled a 6-14 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Georgia Southern Eagles ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eastern Michigan Eagles ranked 302nd.
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles' 72.2 points per game last year were 5.5 more points than the 66.7 the Georgia Southern Eagles gave up.
- When it scored more than 66.7 points last season, Eastern Michigan went 6-13.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Michigan put up fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than away (74) last season.
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles allowed fewer points at home (75.1 per game) than on the road (84.4) last season.
- Eastern Michigan knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than on the road (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Butler
|L 94-55
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.