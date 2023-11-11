The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) go up against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Eastern Michigan Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Georgia Southern Eagles gave up to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Eastern Michigan compiled a 6-14 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Georgia Southern Eagles ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eastern Michigan Eagles ranked 302nd.
  • The Eastern Michigan Eagles' 72.2 points per game last year were 5.5 more points than the 66.7 the Georgia Southern Eagles gave up.
  • When it scored more than 66.7 points last season, Eastern Michigan went 6-13.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Michigan put up fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than away (74) last season.
  • The Eastern Michigan Eagles allowed fewer points at home (75.1 per game) than on the road (84.4) last season.
  • Eastern Michigan knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Butler L 94-55 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/11/2023 Georgia Southern - George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Cleveland State - George Gervin GameAbove Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.