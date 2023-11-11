Dylan Larkin will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets play on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Larkin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Larkin vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin's plus-minus this season, in 19:51 per game on the ice, is +2.

Larkin has a goal in five games this year through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Larkin has a point in nine of 14 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Larkin has an assist in eight of 14 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Larkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.8% of Larkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Larkin Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 4 17 Points 5 5 Goals 2 12 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.