Daniel Sprong will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Detroit Red Wings face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Fancy a bet on Sprong in the Red Wings-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Daniel Sprong vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

Sprong has averaged 14:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Sprong has a goal in three games this season through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Despite recording points in eight of 14 games this season, Sprong has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Sprong has an assist in five of 14 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Sprong has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Sprong going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sprong Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 3 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

