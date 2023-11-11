Week 11 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how each CUSA team compares to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

CUSA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

9-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win CUSA: -375

-375 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th

129th Last Game: W 56-30 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Old Dominion

Old Dominion Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-4 | 6-4 Odds to Win CUSA: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th

60th Last Game: W 21-13 vs UTEP

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: New Mexico State

New Mexico State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

7-3 | 8-3 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th

124th Last Game: L 38-28 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

4. New Mexico State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

7-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win CUSA: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 133rd

133rd Last Game: W 13-7 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Western Kentucky

@ Western Kentucky Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-7 | 4-6 Odds to Win CUSA: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th

59th Last Game: L 13-7 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Florida International

Florida International Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th

111th Last Game: L 56-30 vs Liberty

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Sam Houston

Sam Houston Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. UTEP

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-8

3-7 | 2-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th

108th Last Game: L 21-13 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

8. Sam Houston

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-8 | 0-11 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th

99th Last Game: W 24-21 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech

@ Louisiana Tech Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Florida International

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th

130th Last Game: L 41-16 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Middle Tennessee

@ Middle Tennessee Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

