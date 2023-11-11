The Clemson Tigers (5-4) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in an ACC showdown.

On offense, Clemson ranks 58th in the FBS with 29 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 37th in points allowed (274.3 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Georgia Tech ranks 28th in the FBS (33.2 points per game), and it is 104th defensively (30.1 points allowed per contest).

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Clemson Georgia Tech 402 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.3 (19th) 274.3 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.7 (124th) 159.7 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.1 (13th) 242.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.2 (43rd) 16 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (17th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has recorded 2,056 yards (228.4 ypg) on 201-of-320 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Phil Mafah has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 625 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

This season, Will Shipley has carried the ball 112 times for 515 yards (57.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 33 receptions for 445 yards (49.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tyler Brown has put together a 404-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 44 targets.

Jake Briningstool's 33 catches have yielded 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,330 yards on 179-of-283 passing with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 545 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has rushed for 664 yards on 115 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s 552 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 33 receptions on 55 targets with six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has caught 37 passes and compiled 432 receiving yards (48 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dominick Blaylock's 19 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 269 yards (29.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Clemson or Georgia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.