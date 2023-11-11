Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at McGuirk Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- Venue: McGuirk Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats
- Central Michigan won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Central Michigan (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 1.8% less often than UL Monroe (12-14-0) last season.
Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Central Michigan
|65.7
|133.1
|73
|142.8
|142.3
|UL Monroe
|67.4
|133.1
|69.8
|142.8
|136.2
Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Chippewas averaged 65.7 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 69.8 the Warhawks gave up.
- Central Michigan had a 5-2 record against the spread and a 7-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.8 points.
Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Central Michigan
|12-15-0
|10-17-0
|UL Monroe
|12-14-0
|11-15-0
Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Central Michigan
|UL Monroe
|6-8
|Home Record
|7-8
|3-12
|Away Record
|4-10
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.3
|61.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.9
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-5-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
