The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) will play the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Reggie Bass: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jesse Zarzuela: 16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nicolas Pavrette: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Markus Harding: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

UL Monroe Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyreke Locure: 14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Thomas Howell: 9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jamari Blackmon: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Victor Baffuto: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Savion Gallion: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank
321st 65.7 Points Scored 67.4 289th
264th 73 Points Allowed 69.8 166th
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 31.8 178th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.6 149th
338th 10.7 Assists 12.6 211th
355th 15.1 Turnovers 11.9 189th

