Saturday's game that pits the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) against the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at McGuirk Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-60 in favor of Central Michigan, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: McGuirk Arena

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Michigan 71, UL Monroe 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe

Computer Predicted Spread: Central Michigan (-10.7)

Central Michigan (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 131.5

Central Michigan Performance Insights

With 65.7 points scored per game and 73 points conceded last year, Central Michigan was 321st in the nation on offense and 264th on defense.

With 31.5 rebounds per game and 31.5 rebounds conceded, the Chippewas were 192nd and 192nd in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Central Michigan was 21st-worst in the country in assists (10.7 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Chippewas were 299th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.2) last season. They were 11th-worst in 3-point percentage at 30%.

Central Michigan was 290th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (8.2 per game) and 247th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.7%) last season.

Last year, Central Michigan attempted 37.7% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.3% from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.2% of Central Michigan's buckets were 3-pointers, and 72.8% were 2-pointers.

