How to Watch Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- South Alabama vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Old Dominion vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Appalachian State vs Northern Illinois (4:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Ohio vs Cleveland State (6:00 PM ET | November 11)
Central Michigan Stats Insights
- The Chippewas made 41.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Warhawks allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- In games Central Michigan shot higher than 43.7% from the field, it went 7-6 overall.
- The Warhawks ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball, the Chippewas finished 192nd.
- Last year, the Chippewas scored just 4.1 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Warhawks allowed (69.8).
- When Central Michigan totaled more than 69.8 points last season, it went 7-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Central Michigan fared better at home last year, putting up 68.7 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game away from home.
- The Chippewas surrendered 71.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.1 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Central Michigan made 0.6 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to away from home (28.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 89-59
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/11/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|McGuirk Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/15/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.