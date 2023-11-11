The UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas made 41.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Warhawks allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

In games Central Michigan shot higher than 43.7% from the field, it went 7-6 overall.

The Warhawks ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball, the Chippewas finished 192nd.

Last year, the Chippewas scored just 4.1 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Warhawks allowed (69.8).

When Central Michigan totaled more than 69.8 points last season, it went 7-2.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Central Michigan fared better at home last year, putting up 68.7 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game away from home.

The Chippewas surrendered 71.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.1 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Central Michigan made 0.6 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to away from home (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule