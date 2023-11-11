The UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Central Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Chippewas made 41.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Warhawks allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • In games Central Michigan shot higher than 43.7% from the field, it went 7-6 overall.
  • The Warhawks ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball, the Chippewas finished 192nd.
  • Last year, the Chippewas scored just 4.1 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Warhawks allowed (69.8).
  • When Central Michigan totaled more than 69.8 points last season, it went 7-2.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Central Michigan fared better at home last year, putting up 68.7 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game away from home.
  • The Chippewas surrendered 71.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.1 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Central Michigan made 0.6 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to away from home (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma L 89-59 Lloyd Noble Center
11/11/2023 UL Monroe - McGuirk Arena
11/13/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/15/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center

