The California Golden Bears (3-6) host a Pac-12 battle against the Washington State Cougars (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium.

Cal sports the 44th-ranked scoring offense this season (30.8 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 36.8 points allowed per game. Washington State has been struggling defensively, ranking 20th-worst with 420.4 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive on offense, putting up 414.1 total yards per contest (47th-ranked).

Cal vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Cal vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Cal Washington State 406.1 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.1 (51st) 426.6 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.4 (103rd) 190.2 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.1 (130th) 215.9 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 335 (2nd) 19 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (73rd) 17 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza has thrown for 825 yards (91.7 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 60.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jaydn Ott has racked up 848 yards on 145 carries while finding the end zone nine times as a runner.

Isaiah Ifanse has collected 365 yards on 70 attempts, scoring seven times.

Jeremiah Hunter's team-leading 499 yards as a receiver have come on 44 receptions (out of 75 targets) with four touchdowns.

Trond Grizzell has caught 26 passes for 362 yards (40.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Taj Davis' 30 catches have yielded 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has thrown for 2,777 yards (308.6 per game) while completing 68.7% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 130 yards with five touchdowns.

Nakia Watson has rushed for 204 yards on 68 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added 18 catches, totaling 199 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Dylan Paine has compiled 131 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Kyle Willams has totaled 48 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 655 (72.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has four touchdowns.

Lincoln Victor has 65 receptions (on 84 targets) for a total of 639 yards (71.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Josh Kelly's 60 targets have resulted in 38 catches for 557 yards and six touchdowns.

