MWC opponents will clash when the Boise State Broncos (4-5) meet the New Mexico Lobos (3-6). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Boise State vs. New Mexico?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Boise State 40, New Mexico 20

Boise State 40, New Mexico 20 Boise State has won three of the four games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

The Broncos have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -3000 or shorter.

New Mexico has been an underdog in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

The Lobos have played as an underdog of +1200 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Broncos a 96.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Mexico (+27.5)



New Mexico (+27.5) Boise State has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

New Mexico has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 27.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) This season, six of Boise State's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 59.5 points.

In the New Mexico's nine games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 57.4 points per game, 2.1 points fewer than the point total of 59.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.4 54.8 55.7 Implied Total AVG 31 30.3 31.4 ATS Record 2-5-1 2-1-0 0-4-1 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 1-2-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

New Mexico

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 56.3 47 Implied Total AVG 31.3 31.5 31 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-1-0 3-1-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

