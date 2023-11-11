There is one game featuring a Big Ten team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, the Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Illinois Fighting Illini at Marquette Golden Eagles 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 FloHoops

Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!