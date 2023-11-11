When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Ben Chiarot find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

Chiarot has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Chiarot has zero points on the power play.

Chiarot averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 15:26 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:10 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:01 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

