Andrew Copp will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets play on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Copp intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Andrew Copp vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Copp Season Stats Insights

Copp's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:58 per game on the ice, is -1.

In four of 14 games this season, Copp has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Copp has registered a point in a game six times this year out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In two of 14 contests this year, Copp has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Copp's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Copp going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Copp Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 4 7 Points 4 5 Goals 2 2 Assists 2

