If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Allegan County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Martin High School at Kingston High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
  • Location: Kingston, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.