The UNLV Rebels (7-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in an MWC showdown.

UNLV is totaling 426 yards per game on offense (40th in the FBS), and rank 84th on defense, yielding 390.7 yards allowed per game. Wyoming is generating 23.9 points per game on offense this season (91st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 25.1 points per game (66th-ranked) on defense.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

UNLV vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

UNLV Wyoming 426 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (126th) 390.7 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.6 (65th) 200.8 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.4 (75th) 225.2 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.7 (125th) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 19 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (25th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has compiled 1,826 yards (202.9 ypg) on 135-of-208 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 159 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Vincent Davis has racked up 520 yards on 90 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

This season, Donavyn Lester has carried the ball 77 times for 388 yards (43.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Ricky White's team-high 874 yards as a receiver have come on 55 receptions (out of 81 targets) with six touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has reeled in 35 passes while averaging 39.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Senika McKie has a total of 227 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 throws.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 1,195 yards on 109-of-184 passing with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 235 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has carried the ball 114 times for 686 yards, with three touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland paces his squad with 270 receiving yards on 29 catches with four touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has 13 receptions (on 26 targets) for a total of 259 yards (28.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Treyton Welch's 22 grabs (on 31 targets) have netted him 218 yards (24.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

