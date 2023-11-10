The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs on ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.

Phoenix is 2-2 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Suns are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 23rd.

The 112.5 points per game the Suns score are just 3.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (116.3).

When Phoenix puts up more than 116.3 points, it is 2-1.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

This season, Los Angeles has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 29th.

The Lakers put up an average of 109 points per game, only two fewer points than the 111 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 111 points, Los Angeles is 1-1.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns fared better at home last year, posting 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game on the road.

When playing at home, Phoenix gave up 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than in away games (113.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Suns fared better at home last year, sinking 12.5 threes per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 36.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Lakers scored 117 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 117.3.

At home, the Lakers gave up 113.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (119.4).

At home, the Lakers made 11.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than they averaged on the road (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Damion Lee Out Knee Bradley Beal Questionable Back Devin Booker Out Calf

Lakers Injuries