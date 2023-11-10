Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Saint Joseph County, Michigan this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

White Pigeon High School at Whiteford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Ottawa Lake, MI

Ottawa Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Ovid-Elsie High School at Constantine High School