Top Player Prop Bets for Pistons vs. 76ers on November 10, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Joel Embiid, Jalen Duren and others in the Philadelphia 76ers-Detroit Pistons matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons
Jalen Duren Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -110)
|9.5 (Over: -102)
- The 12.5-point over/under set for Duren on Friday is 5.5 lower than his scoring average of 18.0.
- He has collected 15.3 boards per game, 5.8 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
Cade Cunningham Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -110)
|3.5 (Over: -139)
|6.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: +162)
- The 23.5 points prop bet over/under set for Cade Cunningham on Friday is 1.2 more than his season scoring average (22.3).
- He has pulled down 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).
- Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game this season, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Friday (6.5).
- Cunningham has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Ausar Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|7.5 (Over: -123)
|3.5 (Over: +108)
- The 6.3 points Ausar Thompson scores per game are 6.2 less than his over/under on Friday (12.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of 10.7 is 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).
- Thompson averages 4.7 assists, 1.2 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -118)
|10.5 (Over: +108)
|4.5 (Over: -118)
|1.5 (Over: +182)
- The 31.0 points Embiid has scored per game this season is 1.5 more than his prop total set for Friday (29.5).
- He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (10.5).
- Embiid has averaged 7.0 assists per game this year, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).
- Embiid has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Tyrese Maxey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -110)
|3.5 (Over: -139)
|6.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: +162)
- Friday's over/under for Tyrese Maxey is 23.5. That is 6.8 less than his season average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 6.7 is 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).
- Maxey has collected 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's prop bet (6.5).
- His 4.7 made three-pointers average is 2.2 higher than his over/under on Friday.
