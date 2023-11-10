Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Joel Embiid, Jalen Duren and others in the Philadelphia 76ers-Detroit Pistons matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH

BSDET and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: -102)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Duren on Friday is 5.5 lower than his scoring average of 18.0.

He has collected 15.3 boards per game, 5.8 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Get Duren gear at Fanatics!

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +162)

The 23.5 points prop bet over/under set for Cade Cunningham on Friday is 1.2 more than his season scoring average (22.3).

He has pulled down 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game this season, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Friday (6.5).

Cunningham has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -123) 3.5 (Over: +108)

The 6.3 points Ausar Thompson scores per game are 6.2 less than his over/under on Friday (12.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 10.7 is 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).

Thompson averages 4.7 assists, 1.2 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +182)

The 31.0 points Embiid has scored per game this season is 1.5 more than his prop total set for Friday (29.5).

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (10.5).

Embiid has averaged 7.0 assists per game this year, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Embiid has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +162)

Friday's over/under for Tyrese Maxey is 23.5. That is 6.8 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.7 is 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Maxey has collected 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's prop bet (6.5).

His 4.7 made three-pointers average is 2.2 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.