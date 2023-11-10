The Philadelphia 76ers (6-1) hope to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-7) on November 10, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Detroit is 2-5 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Pistons are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 13th.

The Pistons average just 2.7 more points per game (110.3) than the 76ers give up (107.6).

When it scores more than 107.6 points, Detroit is 2-4.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons put up 108.5 points per game at home, 3.3 fewer points than away (111.8). Defensively they give up 113.0 per game, 1.2 fewer points than away (114.2).

Detroit is conceding fewer points at home (113.0 per game) than on the road (114.2).

At home the Pistons are averaging 25.3 assists per game, 3.7 less than on the road (29.0).

