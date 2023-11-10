The Detroit Pistons (2-7) have six players on the injury report for their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (6-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pistons are coming off of a 120-118 loss to the Bucks in their last game on Wednesday. In the Pistons' loss, Cade Cunningham led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding eight rebounds and eight assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Harris SG Out Shoulder 1.7 0.3 0.7 Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep Jaden Ivey SG Questionable Illness 9.7 1.3 3.3 Alec Burks SG Questionable Forearm 16.3 3.7 0.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum: Questionable (Personal)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH

BSDET and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.