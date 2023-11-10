The Detroit Pistons (2-7) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDET and NBCS-PH. The matchup's point total is set at 221.5.

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -7.5 221.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in five of nine outings.

Detroit's games this year have had a 224.0-point total on average, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Detroit has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pistons have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Pistons vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 3 42.9% 119.3 229.6 107.6 221.3 221.4 Pistons 5 55.6% 110.3 229.6 113.7 221.3 220.4

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (1-3-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-2-0).

The Pistons' 110.3 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 107.6 the 76ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.6 points, Detroit is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Pistons and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 4-5 2-1 6-3 76ers 7-0 3-0 4-3

Pistons vs. 76ers Point Insights

Pistons 76ers 110.3 Points Scored (PG) 119.3 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 3-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 2-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 113.7 Points Allowed (PG) 107.6 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-0 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-0

