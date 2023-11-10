Pistons vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-7) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDET and NBCS-PH. The matchup's point total is set at 221.5.
Pistons vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-7.5
|221.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in five of nine outings.
- Detroit's games this year have had a 224.0-point total on average, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Detroit has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pistons have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info
Pistons vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|3
|42.9%
|119.3
|229.6
|107.6
|221.3
|221.4
|Pistons
|5
|55.6%
|110.3
|229.6
|113.7
|221.3
|220.4
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (1-3-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-2-0).
- The Pistons' 110.3 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 107.6 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.6 points, Detroit is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|4-5
|2-1
|6-3
|76ers
|7-0
|3-0
|4-3
Pistons vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Pistons
|76ers
|110.3
|119.3
|20
|5
|3-3
|5-0
|2-4
|4-1
|113.7
|107.6
|15
|6
|3-1
|5-0
|2-2
|5-0
