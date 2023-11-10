The Philadelphia 76ers (0-1), on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, go up against the Detroit Pistons (1-1). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and NBCS-PH.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, NBCS-PH

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey posted 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last year.

Killian Hayes' numbers last season were 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists per contest. He sank 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 28.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Jalen Duren posted 9.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Isaiah Stewart put up 11.3 points, 8.0 boards and 1.4 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Last season, Alec Burks posted 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He made 43.6% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid recorded 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season, shooting 54.8% from the floor and 33.0% from downtown, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

James Harden recorded 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists last season, shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Tobias Harris collected 14.7 points, 2.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey collected 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Anthony Melton collected 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Pistons vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pistons 76ers 110.3 Points Avg. 115.2 118.5 Points Allowed Avg. 110.9 45.4% Field Goal % 48.7% 35.1% Three Point % 38.7%

