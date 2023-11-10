Pistons vs. 76ers November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (0-1), on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, go up against the Detroit Pistons (1-1). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and NBCS-PH.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Pistons vs. 76ers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, NBCS-PH
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games
- October 28 at home vs the Bulls
- November 2 at the Pelicans
- November 1 at home vs the Trail Blazers
- October 30 at the Thunder
- November 6 at home vs the Warriors
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey posted 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last year.
- Killian Hayes' numbers last season were 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists per contest. He sank 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 28.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.
- Jalen Duren posted 9.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Isaiah Stewart put up 11.3 points, 8.0 boards and 1.4 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Last season, Alec Burks posted 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He made 43.6% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid recorded 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season, shooting 54.8% from the floor and 33.0% from downtown, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- James Harden recorded 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists last season, shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per game.
- Tobias Harris collected 14.7 points, 2.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds.
- Tyrese Maxey collected 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- De'Anthony Melton collected 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Pistons vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pistons
|76ers
|110.3
|Points Avg.
|115.2
|118.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.9
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|38.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.