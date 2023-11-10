Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Osceola County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need here.
Osceola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Bullock Creek High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lake Linden-Hubbell High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Marion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
