If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Osceola County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Osceola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Bullock Creek High School at Reed City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Reed City, MI

Reed City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lake Linden-Hubbell High School at Marion High School