If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Osceola County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need here.

    • Osceola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Bullock Creek High School at Reed City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Reed City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Lake Linden-Hubbell High School at Marion High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Marion, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

