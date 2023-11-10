How to Watch Oakland vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) play the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on B1G+.
Oakland vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.
- Oakland put together a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Grizzlies ranked 272nd.
- The Golden Grizzlies averaged 6.1 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Fighting Illini allowed their opponents to score (67.2).
- Oakland put together an 11-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Oakland averaged 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 0.1 fewer points per game at home (76.1) than away (76.2).
- Oakland made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%).
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 79-73
|Value City Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
