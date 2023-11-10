The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) play the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on B1G+.

Oakland vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.
  • Oakland put together a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Grizzlies ranked 272nd.
  • The Golden Grizzlies averaged 6.1 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Fighting Illini allowed their opponents to score (67.2).
  • Oakland put together an 11-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Oakland averaged 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 0.1 fewer points per game at home (76.1) than away (76.2).
  • Oakland made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%).

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Ohio State L 79-73 Value City Arena
11/10/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/14/2023 Bowling Green - Athletics Center O'rena
11/19/2023 Drake - John Gray Gymnasium

