This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Oakland County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Clarkston High School at West Bloomfield High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 10

6:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: West Bloomfield, MI

West Bloomfield, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Walled Lake Western High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 10

6:45 PM ET on November 10 Location: Commerce Township, MI

Commerce Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Chippewa Valley High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 10

6:50 PM ET on November 10 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Walled Lake Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Chippewa Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkston High School at West Bloomfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: West Bloomfield, MI

West Bloomfield, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterford Mott High School at OA Carlson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Gibraltar, MI

Gibraltar, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy