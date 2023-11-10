Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Oakland County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Clarkston High School at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: West Bloomfield, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Walled Lake Western High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Commerce Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Walled Lake Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkston High School at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: West Bloomfield, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Mott High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.