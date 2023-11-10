Friday's game features the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) and the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) matching up at Crisler Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-72 victory for heavily favored Michigan according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 10.

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info & Odds

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 82, Youngstown State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Youngstown State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-10.0)

Michigan (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan Performance Insights

Michigan scored 73.4 points per game and allowed 69.6 last year, ranking them 134th in the country on offense and 159th defensively.

Last year, the Wolverines were 52nd in the country in rebounds (34.1 per game) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1).

With 12.2 assists per game last season, Michigan was 249th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Wolverines were 134th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.7) last season. They were 122nd in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

Michigan was 100th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and 61st in 3-point percentage defensively (31.7%) last season.

Michigan took 62.7% of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.3% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 70.9% of Michigan's baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.1% were 3-pointers.

