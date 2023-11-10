The Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) face the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Crisler Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Youngstown State matchup.

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Youngstown State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-17.5) 150.5 -3000 +1300 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-17.5) 151.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Michigan compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record last year.

The Wolverines and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 28 times last season.

Youngstown State won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Last year, 19 of the Penguins' games hit the over.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Bookmakers rate Michigan considerably higher (39th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (147th).

With odds of +8000, Michigan has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.