Michigan vs. Youngstown State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) face the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Crisler Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Youngstown State matchup.
Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Youngstown State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-17.5)
|150.5
|-3000
|+1300
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-17.5)
|151.5
|-3000
|+1120
Michigan vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Michigan compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record last year.
- The Wolverines and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 28 times last season.
- Youngstown State won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Last year, 19 of the Penguins' games hit the over.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Bookmakers rate Michigan considerably higher (39th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (147th).
- With odds of +8000, Michigan has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
