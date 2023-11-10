How to Watch Michigan vs. Youngstown State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) face the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines shot 45% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Penguins' opponents shot.
- Michigan had a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45% from the field.
- The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Penguins ranked 147th.
- Last year, the Wolverines averaged 73.4 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 72.5 the Penguins gave up.
- Michigan went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan averaged 76.6 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- The Wolverines allowed 68 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.6 in road games.
- Michigan averaged 8.2 treys per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 99-74
|Crisler Center
|11/10/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/13/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/17/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Crisler Center
