The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) face the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines shot 45% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Penguins' opponents shot.
  • Michigan had a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45% from the field.
  • The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Penguins ranked 147th.
  • Last year, the Wolverines averaged 73.4 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 72.5 the Penguins gave up.
  • Michigan went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Michigan averaged 76.6 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
  • The Wolverines allowed 68 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.6 in road games.
  • Michigan averaged 8.2 treys per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 UNC Asheville W 99-74 Crisler Center
11/10/2023 Youngstown State - Crisler Center
11/13/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Madison Square Garden
11/17/2023 Long Beach State - Crisler Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.