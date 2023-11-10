The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) face the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines shot 45% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Penguins' opponents shot.

Michigan had a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45% from the field.

The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Penguins ranked 147th.

Last year, the Wolverines averaged 73.4 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 72.5 the Penguins gave up.

Michigan went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Michigan averaged 76.6 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

The Wolverines allowed 68 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.6 in road games.

Michigan averaged 8.2 treys per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule