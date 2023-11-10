Michigan vs. Youngstown State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) face the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Michigan (-16.5)
- Total: 152.5
- TV: BTN
- TV: BTN
Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kobe Bufkin: 14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwayne Cohill: 18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adrian Nelson: 13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Malek Green: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce McBride: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Michigan vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Michigan Rank
|Michigan AVG
|Youngstown State AVG
|Youngstown State Rank
|134th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|81.9
|5th
|159th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|251st
|52nd
|34.1
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
