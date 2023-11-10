The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) face the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Information

Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)

Dwayne Cohill: 18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Youngstown State AVG Youngstown State Rank 134th 73.4 Points Scored 81.9 5th 159th 69.6 Points Allowed 72.5 251st 52nd 34.1 Rebounds 32.2 147th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 134th 7.7 3pt Made 8.0 104th 249th 12.2 Assists 15.3 35th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 10.7 61st

