If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Kent County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Big Rapids High School at South Christian High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 10

6:45 PM ET on November 10 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at West Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 10

6:50 PM ET on November 10 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaylord High School at Forest Hills Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Center High School at East Lansing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: East Lansing, MI

East Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Davison High School at Rockford High School