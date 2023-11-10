The Detroit Pistons, with Jalen Duren, take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Duren put up 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 120-118 loss against the Bucks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Duren's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-115)

Over 12.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-115)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the 76ers allowed 110.9 points per contest last year, third in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the league last year, giving up 41.2 per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers were sixth in the league defensively last season, giving up 24.2 per game.

The 76ers were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Jalen Duren vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 28 7 8 4 0 0 0

