Isaiah Stewart could make a big impact for the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Stewart produced eight points and two blocks in a 120-118 loss against the Bucks.

In this piece we'll break down Stewart's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-132)

Over 9.5 (-132) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)

Over 6.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+126)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the 76ers conceded 110.9 points per contest last season, third in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the league last year, giving up 41.2 per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers allowed 24.2 per game last season, ranking them sixth in the league.

The 76ers allowed 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest last season, fifth in the league in that category.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 35 20 13 2 0 0 1 12/21/2022 22 6 5 1 0 0 0

