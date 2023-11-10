High school football competition in Genesee County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Lenawee County
  • Isabella County
  • Saint Joseph County
  • Missaukee County
  • Sanilac County
  • Tuscola County
  • Osceola County
  • Dickinson County
  • Berrien County
  • Saginaw County

    • Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Haslett High School at Goodrich High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Goodrich, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Davison High School at Rockford High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Rockford, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.