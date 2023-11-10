The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) take on the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.

Duke went 17-3 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats finished 12th.

Last year, the Blue Devils scored 72 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats gave up.

When Duke totaled more than 71.1 points last season, it went 14-1.

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot at a 49.4% rate from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.

Arizona compiled a 22-3 straight up record in games it shot above 40.6% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Wildcats averaged 18.3 more points per game last year (81.9) than the Blue Devils allowed (63.6).

Arizona had a 15-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did on the road (68).

The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Duke fared better in home games last year, averaging 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 away.

At home, the Wildcats conceded 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.5.

At home, Arizona made 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.2%) than on the road (35.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/10/2023 Arizona - Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center 11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arizona Upcoming Schedule