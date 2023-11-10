Searching for how to stream high school football games in Dickinson County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Iron Mountain High School at Beal City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10

Mt Pleasant, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Kingsford High School at Frankenmuth High School