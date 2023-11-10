Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football games in Dickinson County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Iron Mountain High School at Beal City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Kingsford High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Frankenmuth, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
